Like a Dragon Gaiden Will Feature Playable "Legendary Fighters"

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the next game from RGG Studio and will put players back in control of Kazama Kiryu for the first time since Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. RGG Studio has recently been doing the rounds at Anime Expo, where it revealed that YouTuber Young Yea will be providing the English voice for Kiryu. However, that wasn't the only reveal, as we've learned that not only will Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name include several fan-favorites in the "Legendary Fighter Pack" when the pre-order, but those characters will actually be playable in certain modes.

This news comes from Anime Expo but was confirmed by CyricZ on Twitter. Cyric is best known as one of the world's best when it comes to Yakuza and Like a Dragon guides, making them a trusted source within the fandom. They confirmed that the characters included in the Legendary Fighters will be playable, but only in the area mode. Still, the three fighters are Daigo Dojima, Goro Majima, and Taiga Saejima. Long-time fans will recognize all three of those names as some of Kiryu's closest allies, and this marks the first time Daigo is playable in games released in the West.

Not sure if that was the proper translation (because it's difficult to do this on the fly) but I believe it's been revealed today that Daigo, Majima, and Saejima will be PLAYABLE??? in the Battle Arena in LAD:Gaiden? — CyricZ – The Man Who Erased His Beard (@CyricZ42) July 3, 2023

In the tweet, they explain to another user asking for a source that "Skakamoto said it live on camera, and I got confirmation from a [Japanese] speaking person that YES it's true!" Safe to say, the news is as official as it gets. Again, you'll only be using them in arena mode, but it'll still be a ton of fun to hop back into the shoes of the Mad Dog of Shimano once again.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 9. If you want the Legendary Fighters Pack, you simply need to pre-order the game before that date. Most likely, RGG will still let you buy it separately after launch, but that's an assumption on our part.