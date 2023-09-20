Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Gets Release Date, Adds Danny Trejo and Daniel Dae Kim

Like a Dragon fans got a ton of new information on the next games in what was formerly the Yakuza series with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth getting a release date this week as well as two more exciting updates: both Danny Trejo and Daniel Dae Kim will be in the game. RGG Studio, the creators of all the past Yakuza games including the new Infinite Wealth and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name confirmed as much this week in a broadcast about the two games. The Man Who Erased His Name already had a release date of November 9th prior to the event, and we now know that Infinite Wealth will be out on January 26th for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

New Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Trailers

Aside from the release date announcement, the RGG Studio broadcast about the Like a Dragon games treated fans to plenty of new gameplay from both titles. For Infinite Wealth, the game that we'd seen less of up until this point, that included a two trailers with one of them focusing on the game's story and the other giving us our first real look at the gameplay of Infinite Wealth.

The game features the two famed Like a Dragon/Yakuza protagonists, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. It takes place in Honolulu which makes for a starkly different setting than the Kamurochō location where the other games mostly take place. Infinite Wealth still features the newer RPG mechanics employed by the games Ichiban first starred in, and it still has turn-based combat, but as the gameplay trailer showed, that mechanic has also changed with players able to move their characters about freely whenever it's their turn so that they can position themselves and their attacks differently.

"Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes," an overview of the Infinite Wealth gameplay experience explained. "Adapt your party's skills to the situation with outlandish jobs and customizations to strategically subdue enemies with over-the-top moves."

Danny Trejo and Daniel Dae Kim in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

We knew we'd get more story details and gameplay from the event, but the big surprise came around 25 minutes into the presentation when it was confirmed that both Daniel Dae Kim and Danny Trejo would be in the game. Masayoshi Yokoyama, the director of RGG Studio and executive producer on Infinite Wealth, spoke first on Trejo's involvement to share more info on his character, Dwight.

"Dwight leads the Barracudas, where he supervises the world's largest counterfeit goods market aided by his sharp sense of business and even sharper machete," Yokoyama said. "We're delighted to see Danny add a whole new dimension to one of the characters at the heart of our stories."

As for Kim, he'll play Masataka Ebina, a yakuza syndicate leader. Kim said he hopes everyone enjoys his character, and while not much of the yakuza leader was seen, we got a brief clip of Kim recording lines as he presumably prepared for a fight against Kiryu.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is scheduled to be released on January 26th.