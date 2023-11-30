Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth New Story Trailer Features First Look at Daniel Dae Kim in Action

Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) developer RGG Studio has been churning out quality games in the series lately. Just this year, fans received two entries. Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of one of RGG's spin-off games that takes the franchise back to the Edo period, while Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a side story showing what longtime protagonist Kazuma Kiryu was up to during the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the seventh game in the mainline series. All of this is just the wind-up for next year when RGG drops the next mainline title Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. and takes the franchise outside of Japan for the first time. Today, RGG released a new story trailer, showcasing the English voice actors, including Danny Trejo and the debuting Daniel Dae Kim.

The 10-minute-long trailer is full of story details, so if you want to go into Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth blind you'll want to skip watching it below. It gives an overview of how new franchise protagonist Ichiban Kasuga finds himself in Hawaii and sets up a few threads around Kiryu that players will pull at during the main event. Of course, players also get a good look at both Trejo and Kim in action, both of which deliver star-studded turns. Plus, there are a few scenes featuring some other famous characters from the franchise's past, but I won't spoil them here.

Even with how lengthy this trailer is, there will still be plenty of twists and turns to uncover. This is a Like a Dragon game, after all. There aren't many series that could lead with a giant shark attacking a boat and hope to top that, but RGG Studio has always had a flair for the dramatic. Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer to see exactly what happens in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Release Date

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. RGG has already confirmed this is going to be one of the biggest games in the franchise in terms of hours needed to complete and landmass. Hawaii is said to be "more than three times the size of Isezaki Ijincho." That was where Yakuza: Like a Dragon took place, and it already felt massive.

Fortunately, the developers will pack that area with tons of things to do. This includes the new Animal Crossing-like minigame where players will be able to build out their own dream island. Add in the Pokemon parody game Sujimon Battle, a dating app called Miss Match, a Crazy Taxi-inspired delivery game, and all of the usual minigames, and it's clear that there won't be a lack of things to do in Hawaii next year.