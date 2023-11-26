Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Massive Map Size Revealed

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has been on a roll this year. They dropped two new games in Like a Dragon: Ishin and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. However, next year might be even bigger as the team is set to launch the next game in its mainline Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is due out on January 26 and will take the series away from Japan for the first time. Series protagonists Kiryu Kazuma and Ichiban Kasuga are going to Honolulu City, Hawaii, and RGG promises that this landmass will be absolutely gigantic.

On Twitter, RGG Studios announced that Honolulu City, Hawaii is "more than three times the size of Isezaki Ijincho." Like a Dragon fans will remember the Ijincho map from Yakazua: Like a Dragon, the game that introduced the world to Ichiban and ushered in the turn-based era. It's worth noting that Ijincho's version of Yokohama was already much larger than Like a Dragon's usual stomping grounds Kamurocho, meaning that Honolulu City is going to be ridiculously big. Fortunately, it looks like RGG has packed it full of tons of stuff to do.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's Map

(Photo: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

RGG Studios is likely keeping several surprises under its belt, but it has revealed several areas players will be able to explore when Infinite Wealth releases next year. Obviously, with the series going to Hawaii, the team is putting a heavy focus on the beachfront. RGG even says you'll be able to swim with your buddies, though there's no word on whether players will be able to take Ichiban and Kiryu out surfing. There's also the Anaconda area, where players will find all sorts of shopping, as well as the arcade and several eateries.

The team also gave fans a look at the Waikiki Town Area, where you'll find even more shopping and the Chinatown area of the island. Supposedly, that's where you'll find the richest people on the island. That said, it's the Little Japan part of town where you'll find "a mysterious mascot character." Knowing the Like a Dragon franchise, that's almost certainly going to be Ono Michio, though RGG could have a surprise.

Finally, RGG showed off District 5, which is "the illegally occupied zone" where you'll find the local mafia. It can't be accessed by the public, but that won't stop Ichiban, Kiryu, and the rest of the gang. Again, there will probably be several other areas for players to explore, like the island used for the new Animal Crossing-like mode, but this is a good look at what you can expect from Honolulu City.

Fortunately, players won't have to wait too much longer to check out the massive new map. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is due out for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on January 26, 2024.