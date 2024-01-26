Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to Complete the Wait For Me Substory

When you arrive in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's version of Hawaii, you'll quickly notice that Kasuga and his group of new friends don't exactly have a ton of cash lying around. Not only does this make it tough to improve your gear, but it also means buying simple things like taxi rides and food can get a little dicey. You could go grind a bunch of battles to make some cash, but there's a quicker way once Substorys open up during Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Chapter 3. A substory called "Wait For Me" can give you an influx of cash, and you'll be able to get free food whenever you need it after wrapping it up. Here's where to find it and how to complete it perfectly for the biggest reward.

How to Complete the Wait For Me Substory in Infinite Wealth

First, you'll need to find the Substory. On the north side of the map, you'll see the Substory symbol on the far east side of Sakura Street. Go here, and you'll find a restaurant owner named Obispo looking for his new waiter. Agree to take over, and Kasuga will join the team for a day. You'll need to memorize the menu and carefully speak to customers if you want to get high marks and get a big reward. Or, you could just follow the guide below.

Your first duty as a waiter is to greet the customers. Essentially, you want to match the customer's mood as they walk in. The first person is in between friendly and professional, so set the bar in the middle. Next, you'll meet an "elegant" man, so leave the bar at the bottom to match his professional tone. Finally, you can max out the bar for the family to match the child's excitement.

Next, you'll need to remember each order. You'll have three customers, and they love to change their orders on the fly. Thankfully, you can go back to each of them for a reminder if you need it, but you'll also find a list of all three orders below:

Cheerful Customer – Ahi Tuna and three Haupias

Customer in Black – Acai Bowl and Lau Lau

Elegant Customer – Mahi Mahi

Finally, you'll need to answer several questions for the family of four. Again, you can find all of the answers below:

Lau Lau is the Left Dish

Kalua Pig is the Center Dish

The Owner's name is Obispo

Once you wrap up the story, you'll be rewarded with $300 and some of Obi's best food. The best part about this is that you can come back to the restaurant and get more of that food whenever you want, giving you an easy way to stockpile items as you make your way through the game. Unlike eating in a restaurant it only heals one person, but having one in your back pocket can be a big help out in Infinite Wealth's open world.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.