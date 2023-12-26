Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Director Comments on Xbox Game Pass Potential

One of the directors at RGG Studio, the company behind Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, has commented on the possibility of the game joining Xbox Game Pass. Previously, RGG Studio made waves when it opted to bring Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to Game Pass immediately upon its release back in November. Unfortunately, when it comes to Infinite Wealth, a similar strategy isn't in the cards.

In a conversation with Automaton Media, RGG Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama said plainly that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass for the time being. With Like a Dragon Gaiden, Yokoyama said that RGG Studio brought the latest Like a Dragon entry to Game Pass at launch as a way of broadening the franchise's audience and drumming up more interest for Infinite Wealth.

"At the moment, there are no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass," Yokoyama said. "This is connected to what I mentioned earlier, but for Gaiden, I thought of Game Pass as a way of 'handing overseas users our business card' – in other words, letting players new to the series enjoy the game and get to know Kiryu. Game Pass proved to be a very good method to invite new users to interact with the series."

Of course, just because Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn't planned to come to Xbox Game Pass right now doesn't mean it will never hit the subscription service. In fact, Sega and RGG Studio have been one of the biggest third-party supporters of Game Pass over the years. Not only did Like a Dragon Gaiden join the platform this past month, but just about every entry in the Like a Dragon/Yakuza series has also previously come to Game Pass. With this in mind, there's a good chance that Infinite Wealth will be accessible to Game Pass members eventually, even if it's not soon.

As of today, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one month away from its launch which is set for January 26, 2024. In addition to landing on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Infinite Wealth will also be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

[H/T Gaming Bolt]