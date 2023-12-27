Like a Dragon Mod Replaces Turn-Based Combat with Classic Yakuza Fighting

When Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released in 2020, it represented a major change for developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio in more ways than one. Not only did the team replace long-time protagonist Kazuma Kiryu with a brand-new lead in Ichiban Kasuga but it also chose to completely shift genres with its combat. Previously, the Yakuza series had made a name for itself with fast-paced action fights, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon switched to real-time turn-based RPG-type combat. Some Yakuza fans were upset with the change, feeling like RGG had made a mistake to get rid of the action-heavy combat that made the franchise famous. Fortunately for those players, a modder has put in the work to completely overhaul Yakuza: Like a Dragon and turn it into a beat 'em up.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Brawler Mod

The Like a Brawler mod for Yakuza: Like a Dragon relatively easily turns the game's combat into real-time action that veteran fans will be used to. Of course, there are a few caveats to note about this mod. For one, it only works on the PC version of the game, but won't work if you're trying to use a Game Pass copy. Instead, you'll need to buy it from a storefront like Steam to get it working.

On top of that, the Like a Brawler mod is still in beta, so you may run into a few issues here and there. That also means that only English and Japanese languages are currently supported. If you're playing in a different language, you'll need to switch over to one of those to get it to work.

Finally, the mod seemingly only works for Ichiban. You'll be able to use new Heat actions and switch styles but will lose access to his party members. To make this make a bit more sense in-game, you might consider looking at one of Jhrino's (the Like a Brawler modder) other mods. No Party Members lets you turn off all of Ichiban's party members at the press of a button, letting you jump into brawls on your own with ease.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Release Date

RGG's next adventure will take players to Hawaii. There, fans will play as both Ichiban and Kiryu as they team up to find Ichiban's mother in the brand-new location. It's the first time the mainline series has left the island of Japan, so it's set to be a landmark release for RGG. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is currently scheduled for a January 26, 2024 release date.

The next mainline game is going to be massive, so you'll want to set aside some extra time to work through everything. In fact, the map of Honolulu City is going to be the largest in franchise history. And RGG has filled it with things to do like the Happy Resort Dondoko Island minigame that serves as Like a Dragon's version of Animal Crossing.