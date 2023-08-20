Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Demo Included With Like a Dragon Gaiden

Developer RGG Studio has revealed that its upcoming game Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will feature a demo for the next mainline installment in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Earlier this summer, RGG Studio and Sega revealed that what was previously known as "Like a Dragon 8" was now being re-dubbed Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth alongside a 2024 launch window. And while details on Infinite Wealth are still pretty sparse, it's now known that fans will be able to play a portion of the game before 2023 comes to a close.

Divulged during a new overview trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, RGG Studio showed off a brief snippet of footage from Infinite Wealth. At the conclusion of this short cutscene, it was unveiled that a "Special Trial Version" of Infinite Wealth would be able to download for those who purchase The Man Who Erased His Name on the game's November 9 launch date. As for the length of this demo and what it will allow players to experience, RGG Studio still hasn't provided specifics just yet.

You can check out this trailer in question for yourself below:

In a general sense, it's pretty smart for Sega and RGG Studio to include this trial of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth with Like a Dragon Gaiden as it will potentially encourage more fans to pick up the game. Not to mention, Like a Dragon Gaiden is a spin-off that will center around the main series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu before the events of Infinite Wealth. As such, the story that is seen in Gaiden will naturally lead into Infinite Wealth and will help make the wait until 2024 just a bit easier for many fans.

