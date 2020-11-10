Lil Nas X Is Doing a Virtual Concert in Roblox

✖

Here is a sentence you can read: popular musician Lil Nas X of "Old Town Road" fame is set to feature in a "virtual live concert experience" this coming weekend in/on Roblox, the extremely popular free-to-play game-creation platform. The performance, which is set to start Saturday, will include his new single in addition to some of his other favorite songs.

"This immersive concert experience is the first of its kind on Roblox, featuring Lil Nas X rendered digitally with motion-capture performance," the official blog post from Roblox reads in part. "This unique celebration represents our next step in digital music experiences and opens the door for all kinds of incredible experiences."

I’ve been working hard with Roblox to create this incredible VIRTUAL LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE! WE GOT VIDEOS & A PERFORMANCE you don’t want to miss coming this weekend! #RobloxPresentsLNX pic.twitter.com/JGuL0cUGX0 — nope (@LilNasX) November 10, 2020

The Lil Nas X Roblox event is set to kick off with a preshow this Friday, November 13th, at 7PM ET/4PM PT featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the events as well as a Q&A session. The "concert" is then supposed to be available twice the following day at 4PM ET/1PM PT and 1AM ET/10PM PT as well as Sunday at noon ET/9AM PT. There are, as expected, limited-edition items that folks can obtain from the concert, and you can check them out in the blog post above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Lil Nas X right here.

