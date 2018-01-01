Limited Run Games 2017 Blowout Sale Promises Sweet Deals For The New Year

There are still a few lingering gaming deals going on right now, like the Steam Winter Sale’s run until January 4th, and Limited Run Games is not to be left out in the gold. The retailer is hosting a “Blowout Sale” that is starting today and allows gamers to pick up some nifty new titles for incredibly discounted prices.

Front and center in their stock is the indie genre, providing players with a unique experience that they may not even have heard of. It’s not just games that are on sale either; gaming merchandise, apparel, collectible items, and more are all at discounted price to make room for new loot for the New Year. Here are a few of our favourite deals, though hurry fast because their stock seems to be depleting rather quickly:

Mecho Tales – $29.99

Stealth Inc – $24.,99

Nova – $24.99

Misturugi – $24.99

Mutant Mudds – $24.99

Risk of Rain – $24.99

Night Trap – $24.99

Octodad Tie – $24.99

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath Playing Card Deck – $9.99

This company is known for their exclusive stock regarding indie titles, remakes, merchandise, and sweet, sweet soundtracks. For more about the publisher:

“We are Limited Run Games, a publisher of limited run physical games for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4. We focus on bringing games that were previously only available in a digital format to a physical medium. We’re game collectors and players who fear the prophesied all-digital future. We hope that we’re not crazy to think that there are other people like us that still want physical games.

Limited Run Games was founded by Josh Fairhurst and Douglas Bogart in 2015.

At Limited Run Games our releases truly are limited. Once a game sells out, it will never be available from us again! We believe that as collectors and consumers you should be able to trust when we say our games are limited. They are!

All Limited Run Games are part of the Limited Run Collection with each release being numbered. All releases and their numbering can be easily identified by the Limited Run stamp on the back of the game’s cover.

Our goal is to serve gamers and collectors by bringing physicality back to games. Please support us in this goal and try to collect the entire Limited Run Collection! Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter for the latest information on our releases.”

Limited Run Games has wares if you have coin – check out their stock over here at their official website.