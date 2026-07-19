PS1 Exclusive Game From 1998 Officially Returning This Week With New Remake

A remake of a PS1 exclusive game from 1998 is officially returning this week on July 23, its publisher has confirmed. That said, those who played the PS1 game back in the late 1990s may not recognize this remake, which hasn’t just made some adjustments, but completely switched the genre of the game. Despite this, the publisher is calling the game a remake, though this seems to really stretch the meaning of this term.

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More specifically, Japanese developer Sunsoft has announced that its four-versus-four real-time tactical card battler Hard Edge: War Zone will launch — on PC, via Steam — on July 23. Yes, Hard Edge: War Zone is a remake of the action-adventure game Hard Edge. How it can be the same game when it’s been transformed into a four-versus-four real-time tactical card battler when it was originally an action-adventure game with survival-horror elements, we do not know, but it has been. The new remake certainly does not look anything like the Resident Evil-like original.

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1998 PS1 Exclusive Game

For those completely out of the loop, Hard Edge — or T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy, as it is known everywhere else — is a PS1 exclusive game from 1998. At the time of its release, the action-adventure game from Sunsoft got a 59 on GameRankings, which isn’t good, and it didn’t sell that well either. Suffice it to say, it is surprising to see it back, but perhaps that’s why it is returning reimagined rather than faithful.

Of course, some PS1 nostalgics are not happy to see Hard Edge return completely transformed, but others are just excited to see the obscure PS1 game back in 2026.

“I love this. I feel like a kid seeing a new, cool, unique game. They nailed the 00’s, vibe man,” reads one of the comments on the trailer above. Another adds, “I wish they just made a sequel in regular FPS mode or something. I find card games boring, but TRAG was my favorite game when I was young, so I’ll still be playing [this].”

For those interested in this, keep your expectations low. Sunsoft is not a big team, and this isn’t a big production. It’s had some well-received games in the modern era, but also some misses. An unconventional reimagining of a classic 1998 PS1 game sounds like it will either be a hit or a big miss. It’s hard to imagine it landing anywhere in between.

As for a PS5 release, there is no word of one, despite the game’s heritage. Right now, there is only a PC/Steam version announced. Until the game unlocks in three days, those interested can find a free demo on the game’s Steam page.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.