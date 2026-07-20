Remake of 2013 Wii U Game Teased for Nintendo Switch 2

A remake of a 2013 Wii U game and one of the best games of 2026 has been teased for the Nintendo Switch 2 by a well-known Nintendo insider. As many will know, 2013 was the best year of the PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U generation, thanks to releases like Grand Theft Auto V, The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Super Mario 3D World, Dota 2, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Fire Emblem Awakening. In particular, it was a great year for Nintendo, but it was also a great year for Ubisoft.

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In 2013, Ubisoft releasedRayman Legends, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and, of course, arguably the biggest highlight of all, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Earlier this month, Ubisoft released a remake by the name of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. This remake is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, but not Switch 2, and there is no official word of this changing. There is unofficial word, though.

New Switch 2 Tease?

Over on the social media platform X, well-known Nintendo insider Reece Reilly posted the “eyes” emoji with a picture of an Assassin’s Creed Black Resynced Nintendo Switch 2 box. This is seemingly a not-so-subtle tease that the Ubisoft game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and perhaps soon.

As you may know, Ubisoft has been a significant supporter of both the Switch and the Switch 2 so far, so if this happens, it won’t be surprising. The question is, when will it happen?

The original game was notably on the Wii U and was available at launch. So the precedent suggests that if a Switch 2 version was going to happen, it would have been at launch. However, we know many developers got Switch 2 dev kits late, and we also know that many developers and publishers — starting with the Switch — have opted for the Nintendo port after launch, which has several benefits, including a second pop.

As for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, it’s proving to be one of 2026’s biggest and best games so far. To this end, it has a sold a few million copies already and earned an 84 on Metacritic at launch. This is four points lower than the original, which itself is the third-highest-rated game in the series; however, 84 is still a strong and respectable score. And as we note in our official review, it is one of the better Ubisoft releases of the last couple of years.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

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