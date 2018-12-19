Lin-Manuel Miranda Just Bought an ‘NBA Jam’ Arcade Machine and the Internet Loves It

This holiday season, most of us will get great presents from folks that leave us all warm and fuzzy. But it's the gifts that go above-and-beyond that are sure to make a select few feel extra special. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda, for instance.

The actor, who rose to fame with the amazing Hamilton and currently appears in Disney's long-awaited Mary Poppins Returns, took to Twitter recently to show off the latest addition to his home- a mint condition NBA Jam: Tournament Edition arcade cabinet.

He notes that success has not changed him, but then shows the game running in his home. You can see it in the tweet below.

Me: success has not changed me

Also me: *buys this for my house* pic.twitter.com/U9bJtYZUPE — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 20, 2018

As a result, fans have been responding wildly to the purchase, even going as far as to quote stuff from the game. Even Tim Kitzrow, who voices the announcer in Jam, had to say something about the purchase, linking to a fun little dab video:

“Santa lifts off with the sleigh from the free throw line...and Santa throws down the chimney big time @Lin_Manuel ‘s house with THE MONSTER JAM! “ #BOOMSHAKALAKA Voice of NBA JAM here , Merry Christmas! //t.co/RC1qACJpFQ — Tim Kitzrow (@Tim_Kitzrow) December 21, 2018

BOOM-SHAKA-LAKA! — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) December 20, 2018

Hey, you’re an adult! 👍 — 31 DAYS OF LOS! (@TheLos) December 20, 2018

You're living the dream, man. — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) December 20, 2018

Really that's just an investment in yourself — Level 9000 Ya-Drew Druid Drew Davenport (@The_Davenporter) December 20, 2018

He even pointed out which team he's running with- and, of course, you can't go wrong with the Ewing-era Knicks. Or can you?

Hey, we'd love to have a new NBA Jam come around for the holiday season. The last we saw of the series, EA Sports had given it a digital re-release for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 with a special On Fire Edition. Fortunately, you can still enjoy the game on those platforms, as well as Xbox One via backward compatibility.

Congrats to Lin Manuel-Miranda on his awesome purchase. So...what time's the tournament kick off?

Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters now.