Lin-Manuel Miranda Just Bought an ‘NBA Jam’ Arcade Machine and the Internet Loves It

By ComicBook.com Staff

This holiday season, most of us will get great presents from folks that leave us all warm and fuzzy. But it's the gifts that go above-and-beyond that are sure to make a select few feel extra special. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda, for instance.

NBA Jam

The actor, who rose to fame with the amazing Hamilton and currently appears in Disney's long-awaited Mary Poppins Returns, took to Twitter recently to show off the latest addition to his home- a mint condition NBA Jam: Tournament Edition arcade cabinet.

He notes that success has not changed him, but then shows the game running in his home. You can see it in the tweet below.

As a result, fans have been responding wildly to the purchase, even going as far as to quote stuff from the game. Even Tim Kitzrow, who voices the announcer in Jam, had to say something about the purchase, linking to a fun little dab video:

He even pointed out which team he's running with- and, of course, you can't go wrong with the Ewing-era Knicks. Or can you?

Hey, we'd love to have a new NBA Jam come around for the holiday season. The last we saw of the series, EA Sports had given it a digital re-release for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 with a special On Fire Edition. Fortunately, you can still enjoy the game on those platforms, as well as Xbox One via backward compatibility.

Congrats to Lin Manuel-Miranda on his awesome purchase. So...what time's the tournament kick off?

Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters now.

