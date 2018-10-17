Loot Crate Announces Monthly Loot Play Digital Game Subscription

It appears that Humble Monthly won’t be the only program that offers a package of digital titles on a monthly basis, as Loot Crate is getting in on the action.

The monthly crate-shipping company has announced that it’s beginning a new program called Loot Play, in which gamers can get their hands on a number of digital titles for PC for around $11.99 a month, or $10 a month for those that opt for a one-year subscription. The official site for Loot Play can be found here.

The plan is to reveal one key title that’s featured in each month’s bundle, with the other titles being revealed just before they’re sent out to subscribers — which sounds a little bit like Humble Monthly’s program, except that one reveals more games in the package before it debuts.

The debut Loot Play package is set to include Crossing Souls, a highly enjoyable adventure from Devolver Digital that revolves around a number of kids trying to solve a mystery surrounding an alien being. The other four “mystery games” are bound to be indie favorites as well. It’s unknown if the program will stick with PC games, or will offer console releases down the road.

“We want to solve two problems with Loot Play. We want to help subscribers find new games that are curated with a focus on creative new voices, and we want to help these independent studios reach new audiences through our large network of Looters,” said Erik Reynolds, VP of Product Marketing and Communications, Loot Crate. “Loot Play will be Loot Crate’s first digital subscription product and will open the door for the company to continue its growth through digital offerings, redefine collecting and explore the relationship fans have with content.”

Chrono.gg are partnering up with Loot Crate on the digital package. “The Chrono team is beyond excited to be a part of Loot Play,” said Justin Sacks, CEO of Chrono.gg. “Our company’s products and services are built around the notion of helping great game developers get their games discovered by new fans and new influencers. Working with Loot Crate on Loot Play is a perfect extension of their subscription service expertise combined with our relationships within the indie developer community.”

We wish Loot Crate the best of luck on its monthly package. And maybe offer some console games in the mix, yeah, guys? Us Switch owners need love, too!

