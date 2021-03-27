Loot Gaming's New "Salty" Crate Features Sea of Thieves, Call of Duty: Warzone, and More

✖

Loot Gaming’s next crate for April 2021 has been revealed, a crate which features all things “Salty.” That includes the triumphs and defeats of Call of Duty: Warzone as well as the high seas of Sea of Thieves with a number of other acclaimed games and franchises also featured in collectibles and apparel included within the next crate. The Salty Loot Gaming crate will be available to order starting on March 27th at 9 p.m. PST and will be available until April 27th.

Ahead of the launch of the orders for the April 2021 crate which starts at $29.99, Loot Gaming shared with ComicBook.com some exclusive details on what buyers can expect from the Salty crate that’ll be available all throughout the next month. “Salty” has its own meaning when it comes to gaming, and the April 2021 crate plays up that idea by featuring all sorts of competitive games in the themed merch.

(Photo: Loot Gaming)

Call of Duty: Warzone, Sea of Thieves, Destiny, Conker’s Bad Fur Day, and Street Fighter are all featured in the April crate. Warzone players can look forward to a collectible keychain exclusive to the crate while Destiny and Destiny 2 players can add a series of green Gambit Coins to their collections.

One of the more unique collectibles in the crate comes from Conker’s Bad Fur Day and is actually a role of toilet paper. It’s aptly covered in images of The Great Mighty Poo, one of the bosses from both Conker’s Bad Fur Day and Conker: Live and Reloaded.

For Sea of Thieves players who enjoy sailing the salty seas, you’ll get the shirt shown below from the crate that features a grand display of sailing ships flanked by characters both living and undead.

(Photo: Loot Gaming)

Tapping into fighting games, one of the best sources for saltiness in gaming, the April 2021 crate also includes a premium add-on option for a plush of either Ken, Ryu, or Chun-Li from the Street Fighter series.

Loot Gaming’s crate for March featured a “Death” theme and included collectibles from games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Deathloop, and the Fallout games. You can still grab that one now if you’re quick, but starting on Saturday at 9 p.m. PST, you’ll be able to order the Salty Loot Gaming crate until April 27th.