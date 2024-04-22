New Lord of the Rings Game Is Middle-earth Version of Stardew Valley

A new Lord of the Rings game is coming out this year that look like Stardew Valley, though it appears to be more of a social/life sim than a farming sim so perhaps Animal Crossing is the closer comparison. Whatever the case, it doesn't look like your standard Lord of the Rings game. The game is called Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, which was actually announced last year. It is slated to release sometime this year, though when exactly has not been divulged. What has been revealed, alongside a debut reveal trailer, is word it will be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X when it releases.

Unfortunately, details on the game are currently a bit scarce. We know it is being published by Private Division, a branch of Take-Two Interactive that primarily focuses on bringing premium indie games to market. We also know it is being developed by Weta Worshop, an outfit better known for its work in the movie industry.

"From Weta Workshop, known for their work in the film industry, comes Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, a Hobbit life sim set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien," reads the only blurb actually about the game."

The officially uploaded version of the trailer has been pulled, suggesting its release and word of a 2024 release went live too early. We will be sure to update the story with a trailer from official channels as soon as this changes. It's worth noting that more details on the game could be provided when this happens.

