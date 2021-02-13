Lord of the Rings Tabletop RPG's Kickstarter Is Live

The official tabletop RPG for the Lord of the Rings franchise is getting a new edition. Earlier this week, Free League Publishing launched the Kickstarter for a new edition of The One Ring, the officially licensed tabletop RPG for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The new edition comes with a set of updated and streamlined rules, a complete breakdown of the Lone-lands of Eriador, and a visual re-design for the TTRPG itself.

In The One Ring, players take on the roles of "adventurous souls" that come from mundane backgrounds who come together to battle the Shadows threatening their homes and loved ones. The One Ring sticks closely to its source material - players won't have the option of making wizards or characters that wield magic (as Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and other spellcasters are seen as exceptional and a different kind of being within the game system) and will instead focus on using feat-like Virtues to use in and out of combat. The initial focus of the new edition will focus on the lands north of Bree, with players able to explore iconic locations like Weathertop, Fornost and Annuminas.

The One Ring was first published in 2011 by Cubicle 7, but the creators of the system, Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi, left that publisher in 2019 for Free League Publishing. While The One Ring's 2nd Edition was announced back in 2020, it took nearly a year for fans to find out more about the updated system.

Free League Publishing also announced that they were still developing an updated version of Adventures in Middle-Earth, a TTRPG system that uses Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition rules to explore Middle-Earth. No timeline was given for when that system would be published.

As of press time, The One Ring's Kickstarter has raised over $750,000. Backers of the campaign will get a digital version of the core rulebook and starter set for a $36 pledge, or a physical copy for $60. A Collector's Edition is also available for a $145 pledge. You can find full details of the Kickstarter here.