Final Lords of the Fallen Update Adds 7 New Game Modifiers

Since release, Lords of the Fallen from Hexworks and CI Games has been continually updated to add new content as laid out by Hexworks' roadmap for the game. All those updates have now culminated in the Version 1.5 update released today which means that the post-launch roadmap is now complete. Thankfully for those who aren't yet close to being done with Lords of the Fallen themselves, the update also adds several different modifiers which can be used separately or in combination with each other to create entirely new experiences if you play through Lords of the Fallen again.

These built-in mods are part of the "Advanced Game Modifier System" that serves as the highlight for the Version 1.5 update. You can make Lords of the Fallen easier by using some of these mods, but the game can easily be made more difficult as well.

"The latest new feature – the Advanced Game Modifier System – places power directly into your hands, allowing you to fully customise your game experience, using any combination of seven modifiers, to make the game easier, more difficult, or simply a completely new experience every time," the announcement about the new Advanced Game Modifier System said. "Modifiers include the ability to randomise enemies, alter mob density and even enable a form of permadeath."

Below are all the modifiers you can pick from as well as some overviews regarding what they do, and beneath those are the rest of the patch notes that make up Version 1.5.

Lords of the Fallen Version 1.5 Patch Notes

Advanced Game Modifier Options

Ironman: Dying in Umbral resets your current playthrough, and you will awaken at the start once again. The world progression is reset, but player progression and inventory is retained. Certain scripted moments are excluded from this.

Pre-Upgraded Loot: Weapons, shields and catalysts found as loot from enemies, or in the world, will come pre-upgraded based on your player level.

Randomized Loot: Loot dropped by enemies, and found in the world, is randomized. Does not affect quest and progression items, nor unique boss items.

Randomized Enemies: Enemies encountered in the world now appear in a random order. Does not impact named boss enemies.

More Enemies: The world contains significantly more enemies.

Withered Healing: All healing received is Withered Healing, and must be confirmed by dealing damage to enemies.

Vestige Decay:

No Vestige Decay: No Vestige has withered away, leaving you all possible places of respite.



Minor Vestige Decay: Some Vestiges have withered away, leaving you with fewer places of respite.



Extensive Vestige Decay: Many Vestiges have withered away, often leaving you without rest for long stretches.



Tremendous Vestige Decay: All Vestiges, except for a rare few, have withered away. Truly, a restless experience.

Additional Updates