New Clue Movie, TV Series in Development at Sony

Clue is headed back to the screen. On Tuesday, it was announced that Sony's TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Television have landed a deal with Hasbro Entertainment to bring the iconic board game Clue to film and television. The deal is part of Hasbro Entertainment's overall ongoing strategy to bring some of their most iconic brands to live-action.

"Sony is the perfect partner to adapt a property as culturally impactful and mystery-defining as Clue,' Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano, heads of film and television for Hasbro said in a statement (via The Wrap). "Nicole Brown, Katherine Pope and their teams are tremendous creative collaborators and ideal partners to help us figure out after 75 years if it was Colonel Mustard in the conservatory with the candlestick."

This isn't the first time new adaptations of Clue have been in the works. The board game was previously adapted into the classic 1985 comedy which starred Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd. That film, which was written and directed by Jonathan Lynn, has become a cult classic over the years. More recently, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was attached to star in a 20h Century adaptation of Clue as well at one point though that project never made it to fruition.

What is Clue About?

Clue — the game — is a mystery game in which players must figure out who is responsible for the murder of the game's victim, where the crime took place, and what weapon was used. Each player assumes the role of one of each of the six suspects and, while moving around a game board that represents the rooms of a mansion and collecting clues about the murder from other players, attempts to deduce the correct answer. Characters in the game include Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, and Miss Scarlet. The game, which was first devised in 1943 by British board game designer Anthony E. Pratt, is also known as Cluedo outside of the United States.

What Other Projects Does Hasbro Have In Development?

Clue isn't the only board game that Hasbro is looking to bring to screen. Another iconic board game, Monopoly, is set to get the live-action treatment. Earlier this month it was announced that Margot Robbie and Lionsgate are developing a film based on the classic board game. Robbie's LuckyChap production company and partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara are producing the film along with Hasbro Entertainment.

According to Lionsgate chair Adam Fogelson, there are high expectations for the film. "I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap," Fogelson said at CinemaCon. "They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

Keep checking with ComicBook.com for more updates on Sony's movie and television Clue projects.