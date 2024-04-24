PS5 Update Adds Feature That Lets Other Players Give You Hints

A new PlayStation 5 update went live on Wednesday morning to add the Community Game Help feature that's been in beta for awhile now. This feature expands on the existing Game Help tool available in certain PS5 games by not only offering help and tips from the game's creators but also providing assistance based off of other players' playthroughs of a game, too. It's a totally optional feature, however, so if you're big on completing games by yourself and don't want any help, you can keep the feature turned off to make sure your experiences are your own.

Once you've opted into this feature, your gameplay videos will be automatically captured and uploaded to the Community Game Help library for a game once they've been reviewed. It's unclear what triggers those kinds of gameplay captures and uploads, but it's perhaps related to the parts of the games that Game Help would've assisted with anyway rather than players choosing themselves what's considered helpful and what's not.

If you're using the Game Help feature in supported PS5 games, you'll find that hints provided by the community will be clearly marked as such. Community Game Help is something you have to opt into rather than out of if you want to participate, so those with any concerns about how their gameplay videos will be used can simply stay out of the feature if they don't want to use it.

Community Game Help is the highlight of the new PS5 update, but it's not all that's changed. Below are the patch notes in full for the PS5 update that's available now:

PS5 Patch Notes for April 24th Update