Lost Ark Players Get Final 2022 Gift

Lost Ark's creators Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games routinely give players gifts of all sizes and values for things like lengthy maintenance periods and other occasions, and this week, players got one final gift to close out 2022. The gift was fittingly meant to be an end-of-year gift as well, one to look back on the content that Lost Ark got throughout the year. It's live in the game now and should be available in players' accounts once they've logged back into Lost Ark.

The gift went live on December 28th, but players who've been away for the holidays thankfully have plenty of time to redeem their gift since it's available up until March 15th. The usual rules apply to this occasion, too, such as only character being able to claim the gift per account.

"Our teams at Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG wanted to wish everyone happy holidays as 2022 comes to a close," the post from the game's creators said. "What a year it was, and we received multiple awards thanks to your support and love for the world of Arkesia! To celebrate, a gift was sent to players during downtime. When you login from 12/28 to 3/15 will receive the reward. 1 character can claim the reward per account."

Below is everything that's included in this final gift of 2022:

Lost Ark's End-of-Year Gift

100 Ancient Platinum Coin (each coin contains 20k silver)

10 Collective Battle Item Chest

A Legendary Card Pack Selection Chest

100 Pheons

10 Magick Society Special Dye Chest

A Mokoko Skin Selection Chest with 4 new options

Amazon Games also said that some additional Battle Item Chests would be sent out, and those who'd already claimed their gifts get to keep the extras, too.

"The Battle Item Chests first distributed were random- to ensure all players are fully geared up with Battle Items of all types, we will be distributing an additional 100 '4 Battle Item Chests.' Players who have already claimed their gift will also keep the initial items."

Lost Ark's final 2022 gift to players should now be redeemable upon logging into the game.