Luigi’s Mansion 3 Gameplay Revealed, Including New Poltergust, Multiplayer, and More

Luigi’s Mansion 3 has been one of the most highly anticipated video games coming to the Nintendo Switch, but there has not been enough information revealed about the title to keep fans satisfied. Of course, with this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo underway, Nintendo wasn’t going to let fans down as they revealed some glorious gameplay for Luigi’s Mansion 3. Included in the gameplay footage was a look at some of the gadgets that players will be able to use as well as the multiplayer options for those looking to not go it alone.

One of the main things shown during the footage was the G-00, a new Poltergust that players can get their hands on. The key feature for this is the ability to create Gooigi, a slimey clone of the titular character that was originally introduced when the 3DS remake of Luigi’s Mansion originally dropped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each of the floors featured in the upcoming title will have its own theme, differentiating Luigi’s Mansion 3 from its predecessors in a pretty big way. In addition to this, it was also revealed that the ScareScraper co-op mode will be returning to the series. Players will be able to enjoy this either through local play or online.

No release date was provided for fans, but it was disclosed that Luigi’s Mansion 3 will be arriving at some point this fall, which is more than enough to get players excited. On top of all of this, pre-orders are live now, so be sure to get yours to ensure you are ready for the action later this year.

Here are some of the previously revealed key features of the upcoming Luigi’s Mansion 3, save for the Poltergust 3000, which is now the G-00:

Save Mario for a change: overcome ghastly ghosts, mind-melting puzzles, and Luigi’s own clumsiness

Challenge bosses to rematches and see if you can up your score in the new Gallery Battle Mode

Luigi’s outfitted with his flashlight, ghost-stunning Strobulb, and of course, the Poltergust 3000

Survey the mansion map, track down ghostly Boos, and pinpoint ghosts’ weak points with the Game Boy Horror

Elemental medals enable the Poltergust 3000 to blow fire or shoot water to beat puzzles and ghosts

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.