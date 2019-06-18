Luigi’s Mansion 3 Release Set For Q4 2019

Fans were officially treated to some glorious Luigi’s Mansion 3 gameplay during Nintendo‘s E3 2019 Direct presentation. The highly anticipated installment in the beloved series has players excited, especially with all of the Gooigi action going on in the trailer, which can be seen above. Needless to say, the titular character will have a lot on his plate when the game comes out later this year. Speaking of which, Nintendo has only provided a vague release of 2019 up until this point, but now we know it will be arriving in the later months closer to the holiday season.

Nintendo recently unveiled an updated schedule for what they plan to release on the Switch over the coming months. However, instead of presenting it in the more common fiscal year, it appears that it is the calendar year that has been quartered off. Q3 is packed with all sorts of goodies for players, including the likes of Dead by Daylight, Daemon X Machina, Link’s Awakening, and much more. That said, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is placed at the front of the line in Q4, which likely covers from September through December.

There’s no telling if the games above are listed in order of release or not, so it’s difficult to tell when exactly Luigi’s Mansion 3 will be arriving. October seems to be the likely choice considering the theme of the game. Plus, November will be all about some Pokemon goodness and September is pretty full of releases. December is also a possibility, especially considering it would be perfect for the holiday season. Either way, the game is indeed releasing before the year ends, which means Nintendo will likely be revealing the launch date in the near future.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are live now. For more information on the upcoming game:

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.

“Wield the upgraded Poltergust G-00 to slam and blow away the ghosts’ defenses, or summon Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger that can help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone. Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each. For more frenetic multiplayer action, race the timer to clear various objectives on a series of floors in ScareScraper mode. ScareScraper mode can be played online* or locally with up to eight players on four Nintendo Switch systems (additional games required; sold separately).”

