Madden Fans Mixed Over New Madden NFL 22 Cover Reveal

The official cover for Madden NFL 22 was revealed on Thursday morning and, per usual, it was met with a pretty mixed reaction from fans online. EA had been hyping up the reveal with videos about goats for the last week or two, leading up to the actual unveiling on Thursday. As suspected, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the cover of Madden 22, but he's not alone. Joining him is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brady is widely considered the greatest of all time, while Mahomes is the greatest of the moment with the potential to likely become one of the legends of the sport by the time his career comes to a close. While both of those players are certainly deserving of the Madden cover, players are a bit annoyed because they've both been featured on the game before.

Mahomes was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20, while Brady was on the cover of Madden NFL 18. The two-star cover is also a bit of a recycle, as Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald shared the honor back in 2010.

Understandably, longtime Madden players had some mixed reactions to the big reveal.