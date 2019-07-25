Madden NFL 20 New Features Revealed

Today, EA revealed and detailed some new features coming to the Madden experience with Madden NFL 20, which is set to release next month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is already available to play via EA Access. More specifically, over on the game’s official website, EA highlights QB1, Superstar X-Factor players, Madden Ultimate Team Missions, and more as new features or refinements to previous features players will be able to enjoy when this year’s installment releases.

As you can see below, this year’s entry isn’t adding super consequential or notable features. In other words, there’s nothing here that’s going to blow you away or radically alter the game. But, if you’re looking for what’s different between this year’s release and last year’s release, then keep reading.

Face of the Franchise: QB1

In this year’s installment, you can create a college quarterback and dominate the College Football Playoff, then impress scouts at the NFL Combine before entering the NFL Draft. And of course, once you’re drafted, it’s time to prove your worth in the league, where many great college QBs fail to ever make the same impact they did in college. Last long enough and you might leave a legacy and play in a few Pro Bowls. This new customizable career campaign is all about you, and features playable scenarios, events, and dynamics challenges. The choices you make early in your career could determine how the rest of it plays out.

Superstar X-Factor Players

The NFL is a star-driven league, according to EA. And so far Madden NFL 20, there will be 50 players in the game, the league’s most elite players, who will be featured as X-Factors. These players take their teams to elite levels by raising their game when it matters the most, especially when they are in “The Zone,” which improves their impact. And to separates these players from the rest of the league’s roster, each will have their own Superstar X-Factor abilities.

Madden Ultimate Team Missions

According to EA, missions offer a new perspective on Madden Ultimate Team. From everything like play experiences to building out sets in your item binder, Missions will help guide you while on your quest to create the best team possible. It’s basically a roadmap to upgrading your squad with items you want, with a clearly defined path on how to get these items and rewards.

Madde Mobile Additions

For Madden NFL 20, Madden Mobile has been revamped. For example, there’s the new Season Score system, which will reward you for your progress you’ve made in Madden Overdrive with meaningful rewards for the upcoming season of Madden NFL Mobile. Meanwhile, a legacy hub has been added to offer more ways to play with your legacy team.

Madden NFL 20 is poised to release on August 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.