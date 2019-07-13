Madden NFL 20 Reveals Its Four 99-Rated Players

EA has revealed the four 99-rated players for Madden NFL 20, in other words the four best players in this year’s installment on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Represented in the exclusive 99 club is the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Rams. Representing the Texans is wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the only offensive player to get a 99 rating. Meanwhile, coming in for the Bears is outside linebacker Khalil Mack. The Seahawks join the 99 club via middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. And lastly, defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams returns to the 99-rated club after breaking into it last year, which is no surprise, as he’s arguably the league’s best player.

As you would expect, like there’s every year, this year’s 99-rated club reveal stirred up a bit of controversy, mostly with Falcons fans who don’t believe Hopkins is a better wide-receiver than Julio Jones. Meanwhile, others simply pointed out Hopkins shouldn’t be 99, nor should Wagner. And of course, some were disappointed by other players who didn’t make the cut.

Hopkins got a 99 but he’s not even better then Julio 😂😂 — Marcelo (@MedaTron) July 12, 2019

Wagner and Hopkins deserve a 97 or 98 but not 99 — Jason (@thewayirolzz) July 12, 2019

No Mahomes or Brady? This is very questionable but it’s a rating so I’m not really too bothered by it tbh — TIM LETTIΞRO (@timlettiero) July 12, 2019

Where the hell is Harry Hitman Smith pic.twitter.com/aaK4NCxstF — MrPurplePower (@MrPurplePower1) July 12, 2019

Luke Kuechly not being in the club makes it null and void — Lord Commander ⚔️ (@ASAPVick_007) July 13, 2019

How do you mahomes on the cover but not a 99 lol. And hopkins isnt the best wr in the league yet hes a 99… wild — The Dark Knight (@Rated_R_5) July 12, 2019

As you will know, Madden NFL ratings are changed over the course of the season based on things like form. In other words, while this is the 99-rated club for launch, it may not be who’s in it after a couple of weeks into the season.

Madden NFL 20 is poised to release next month on August 2, priced at $60. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.