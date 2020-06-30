Madden NFL 21 Reveals First Franchise Mode Details

✖

The August release of Madden NFL 21 is swiftly approaching, and Electronic Arts has started to reveal new information about the upcoming game. This year will feature two franchise modes: Face of the Franchise, and Classic Franchise. The latter mode will boast a number of minor improvements to reflect changes to the 2020 NFL season, but Face of the Franchise seems to be just the thing for football fans looking for a deeper storyline with multiple twists and turns. Regardless of which mode players choose, it seems that this year's version of Madden will have a lot to offer players!

Face of the Franchise seems like the most ambitious take on a franchise mode yet for Madden. The mode starts players off in high school, eventually following them through college and Draft Day. Interestingly enough, the mode will feature a number of potential storylines that can play out during a season. Players might get drafted to a team where they'll be seen as a potential savior, or they might end up as a back-up to a veteran quarterback. Some storylines will even see the player engaging in rivalries with players over social media!

Comparatively, Classic Franchise is a much more stripped down option. Fans looking for a classic Madden experience will find just that. Notably, the latest iteration has updated the Wild Card Playoff round to three games, matching the change coming in the next NFL season. Classic Franchise will also add new X-Factors, following up on the addition made in Madden NFL 20. As of this writing, EA has not detailed any of the X-Factors players can expect to see, however. More information on Classic Franchise's updates can be found in the link in the Tweet below.

☑️ High School

☑️ College

☑️ Multiple Positions

☑️ NFL Combine

☑️ NFL Storylines Learn more about YOUR Rise to Fame in #Madden21: https://t.co/BIsOJMK23o pic.twitter.com/ucNIw4owNh — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 30, 2020

Madden NFL 21 is set to release on August 25th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Madden NFL 21? Do you plan on picking up the game when it releases later this summer? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.