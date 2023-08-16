Madden NFL 24: How to Play Early, Get a Free Red Zone Pack and More

Madden NFL 24 is officially out on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on August 18, but you can actually play it a few days early if you're willing to spend some extra money. With all of the changes in this year's version, it makes sense that players would want to hop in early. After all, the improvements made via foundational football should make for a much more realistic on-field experience. If you want to hop in early, here's how to get early access to Madden NFL 24.

How to Play Madden NFL 24 Early

There are two ways to get into Madden NFL 24 early. The easiest way is to order the Deluxe Edition for $99.99. This edition comes with three days of early access along with a host of other goodies. The best part about doing this is that you'll have access to the full game, while the other option (which we'll mention in a second) is more limited. Along with the early access, you'll get 4,600 Madden Points, a Josh Allen card for MUT, two strategy cards, and some Bills gear to outfit your MUT team.

However, there's another way to get in early, and you might already have it depending on what level of Game Pass you're signed up for. That's because Game Pass Ultimate comes with EA Play.

How to Sign up for EA Play

If you're signed up for EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you'll get a ten-hour trial to Madden NFL 24. That means you can either go sign up for the service on EA's official site or you can go to Xbox and sign up for Game Pass Ultimate. Either way, you'll get full access to Madden 24, but only for 10 hours. Once that's up, you'll have to wait until August 18.

How to Get a Free Madden NFL 24 Red Zone Pack

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

Whether you're trying to hop in early or not, there's still an easy way to get yourself a free MUT pack. If you head to EA's site for the Madden Championship Series, you can register as a competitor. Even if you don't plan to take the competition side of MUT seriously, it's worth signing up because you'll get a free Red Zone Pack for your trouble. That's not going to make or break your starting squad, but it does give you a decent leg up on the competition.