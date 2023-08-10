Madden NFL 24 Presents a Return to Glory for Superstar Mode

Over the last several iterations, the Madden series has been experimenting with its single-player career mode. Many players loved Superstar mode in the past, but EA tried to replicate the success of FIFA's The Journey with Longshot mode. When that was met with middling praise, it pivoted to Face of the Franchise in Madden NFL 20. Now, EA is finally bringing Superstar mode back in a big way with Madden NFL 24. It's not exactly the same as what you remember, but many of the highlights remain, making for an attractive mode for longtime Madden fans.

When EA says Superstar mode is back, it really does mean it. Just like in the mode's golden days, Madden NFL 24 kicks off with the Combine that lets you participate in different mini-games and trivia to help raise your draft stock. Of course, it's not completely the same because you'll be restricted to just QB, RB, WR, LB, or CB for this season. No OL Superstar saves for this year, but they could come in the future. Once you wrap up the Combine and get drafted (you can use an override to select the team of your choice), you'll start your journey through the league.

Superstar Mode is back in #Madden24 🤩



Compete in the NFL Combine, Mini-Games, Mission Systems, & more‼️



Gridiron Notes has more info 👉 https://t.co/eV8sMYQ9OQ pic.twitter.com/SecSM3Ss4M — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 10, 2023

Madden NFL 24's Superstar mode includes dynamic, on-field Player Grading that gives you feedback and helps increase your rating. You'll also be able to select different goals to work toward, which, when completed, will also make you a much better player at your position. There's also a host of off-the-field activities to take on if you want, and your Superstar will also come over to Superstar Showdown, the 3v3 mode that essentially takes the place of The Yard. Progression across the two modes is combined, letting you pick the mode you want to focus on, while also letting you easily move back and forth to your heart's content.

The big downside though is that Superstar isn't available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, meaning you'll need a current-gen console or PC to check out Madden NFL 24's return to the fan-favorite mode. That said, those consoles are much easier to grab these days, so that's not as big of a deal as it would have been a few years ago. Either way, Madden NFL 24 is launching on August 18 or August 15 if you decide to pick up the Deluxe Edition.