Mafia 4 Report Reveals First Story Details

Within the past week, a new report emerged claiming that 2K Games was working on a fourth entry in the Mafia series. This new game, loosely dubbed Mafia 4, was said to be a prequel to the first installment in the series. And while 2K and developer Hangar 13 haven't confirmed any of this just yet, a new report has now emerged that has shared some new information about the story that Mafia 4 could have in store.

Coming by way of insider Nick Baker on a new episode of the XboxEra Podcast, it was reiterated that the next game in the Mafia series should indeed take place before all of the others. This report claims that Mafia 4 will be set in the late 19th or early 20th century and will center around Don Salieri. In the original Mafia, Salieri was one of the main crime bosses that players worked with their character Tommy Angelo. So clearly, this prequel could flesh out how Salieri came to power and ended up establishing his own operation. Specifically, portions of the game may even be set within Sicily.

The other interesting thing that Baker had to say about Mafia 4 is that it could be more linear when compared to past installments. Considering that the Mafia series has always featured extensive open worlds, this would be a pretty big change for the franchise as a whole. That being said, one of the biggest complaints about Mafia 3 when it released is that the game's open world was too bloated. To see Hangar 13 listening to that criticism and instead streamlining the portions of Mafia 3 that people liked, mainly in regard to the story, could make sense for Mafia 4.

Again, it's worth noting that you should take all of this information with a grain of salt for the time being since we have no way to confirm that Hangar 13 is working on Mafia 4. That being said, with so many major game announcements set to take place in the coming month, perhaps we could see this new Mafia title revealed in the near future.