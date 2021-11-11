Magic: The Gathering: Innistrad Crimson Vow Trailer Released

The new Magic: The Gathering expansion Innistrad: Crimson Vow has arrived on Magic: The Gathering Arena. To celebrate, Wizards of the Coast has released a new trailer for the set. Crimson Vow like vampires, werewolves, and spirits, and features all-new gameplay mechanics for the popular collectible card game. You can watch the trailer above. Crimson Vow‘s story picks up where the previous set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, left off. With Innistrad plunged into eternal night, Sorin, the vampire Planeswalker, returns to his home plane, joining forces with the Gatewatch to foil to plans of vampire noblewoman Olivia Voldaren, who seeks to marry into the Markov bloodline and take control of Innistrad.

Crimson Vow features a subset of alternate-art cards inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, including the iconic vampire character as a Count Dracula planeswalker card. Fang Frame cards are decorated to further the vampire theme. There are new mechanics like cleave and blood tokens. Plus, there are new planeswalker cards for Sorin Markov, Chandra Nalaar, and Kaya.

Continuing from Midnight Hunt‘s end, Crimson Vow‘s action revolves around the wedding of Olivia Voldaren, one of Innistrad’s most powerful vampires. Due to the Harvestide ritual failing, Innistrad is plunged into eternal night, presenting the perfect opportunity for the plane’s vampires to make a power play. Olivia hopes to wed Edgar Markov, the progenitor of all vampires on Innistrad, to consolidate the power of two of Innistrad’s most powerful bloodlines. Only the Gatewatch members Kaya, Teferi, and Chadra — with some help from the werewolf Arlinn and the vampire Sorin — can hope to crash this wedding.

Crimson Vow features unique showcase frames. It doubles down on the vampire theme by giving every vampire card in the set has a fang frame variant. Additionally, every legendary card in the set that isn’t a vampire gets an eternal night variant, bringing Innistrad’s gothic flavor to the fore.

There’s also another set of eternal night lands, first seen in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. The new enemy dual lands debut with borderless variants.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow debuts today on Magic: The Gathering Arena. Prerelease events begin on November 12th. The set’s tabletop debut is on November 19th.

Are you excited about Magic: The Gathering Arena‘s Innistrad: Crimson Vow debut? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Magic: The Gathering Arena is free to play on PC, the App Store and Google Play.