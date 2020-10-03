Magic: The Gathering Delays a Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Release

✖

Magic: The Gathering players will have to wait a little longer than expected to crack open the game's first-ever full set designed for Commander play. Wizards of the Coast announced that it would delay the pre-release of Commander Legends from October 30th to November 13th. Wizards also delayed the set's full release from November 6th to November 20th. Previews for the set will now begin on October 26th. Wizards of the Coast states that the delay is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused other delays for Magic: The Gathering products, including the release of Zendikar Rising and another Commander-focused released, Commander Collection: Green.

"We know players are excited for this release, and for that reason we've decided to move the launch back to provide all players a complete Magic experience at the same time," Wizards of the Coast states on its Magic: The Gathering website. "We continue to adapt to a world transformed, and we appreciate your continued patience as we manage these new challenges. We plan to deliver our products as soon as it is both feasible and safe, and we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and partners."

Commander Legends is the first full set for Commander players. The set features draft and collector boosters and is designed for limited play with a unique way to draft. Commander Legends will have 71 new legendary creatures and 20 cards per booster pack. Cards confirmed to appear in Commander Legends include:

Sengir, the Dark Baron

Alena, Kessig Trapper

Halana, Kessig Ranger

Commander's Sphere

Command Tower

Keeper of the Accord

Rejuvenating Springs

Spectator Seating

Training Center

Undergrowth Stadium

Vault of Champions

Prossh, Skyraider of Kher

The Prismatic Piper

Commander Legends is part of Magic: The Gathering's Year of Commander release slate. Year of Commander began with the Ikoria Commander Decks, which came out around the debut of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths in Standard, and also encompasses the first Commander Collection release.

Given the immense growth in popularity of the Commander format in recent years, Commander Legends is among the most anticipated Magic: The Gathering releases of 2020 and one of the few that won't appear in the increasingly popular Magic: The Gathering Arena digital game. Fans will have to hold onto their excitement for the set for a while longer.

Magic: The Gathering's Commander Legends set goes on sale on November 20th.