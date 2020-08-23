Magic: The Gathering Reveals Commander Legends Release Date, Commander Collection Green Contents

✖

Wizards of the Coast this weekend revealed some exciting news for fans of Magic: The Gathering's Commander format. Wizards of the Coast on Saturday announced new details about some of the remaining 2020 Magic: The Gathering releases during a virtual panel at Channel Fireball's CommandFest Online event. These announcements are in regards to releases tied to Magic: The Gathering's Year of Commander, celebrating what has become one of the most popular Magic formats, including the delayed Commander Collection Green release and the upcoming Commander Legends set. During the panel, Magic revealed the packaging and contents for Commander Collection Green and teased the forthcoming Commander Legends release.

Commander Collection Green releases on December 5th and is available exclusively through Local Game Stores that are part of the Wizards Play Network (WPN). Commander Collection Green features eight reprint cards in a box, with all-new art, themed to Green. Commander Collection Green is the first in a series of Commander Collection releases, available in both a regular and premium foil version.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

During the panel, the Magic team unveiled the full contents of the Commander Collection Green and its packaging. Cards featured in Commander Collection Green are:

Freyalise, Llanowar's Fury

Omnath, Locus of Mana

Bane of Progress

Seedborn Muse

Sylvan Library

Worldly Tutor

Sol Ring

Command Tower

Magic also teased Commander Legends – the first full set for Commander players - announcing the release date of November 6th, unveiling the packaging for draft and collector boosters, and discussing a unique way to draft a set entirely focused on Commander. Commander Legends will have 71 new legendary creatures, 20 cards per booster pack, and is a draftable set.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Cards revealed as in Commander Legends include:

Sengir, the Dark Baron

Alena, Kessig Trapper

Halana, Kessig Ranger

Commander's Sphere

Command Tower

Keeper of the Accord

Rejuvenating Springs

Spectator Seating

Training Center

Undergrowth Stadium

Vault of Champions

Prossh, Skyraider of Kher

The Prismatic Piper

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering's Year of Commander began with the Ikoria Commander Decks, which came out around the debut of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths in Standard. More Commander decks will accompany the release of Zendikar Rising.

Commander will then get a dedicated Magic: The Gathering set, Commander Legends, usable for Draft play. Commander Legends includes more than seventy new legends to use as commanders, distributed in twenty-card packs, with a foil card and two legendary creatures in each pack. Two new commander decks will accompany the release of Commander Legends.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.