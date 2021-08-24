Brandon Routh Cast in Netflix's Magic: The Gathering Animated Series

✖

Superman himself will star in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering animated series. Wizards of the Coast announced that Brandon Routh will voice Gideon Jura in the upcoming Netflix series, which will come out in the second half of 2022. The animated series will be a completely new series but will feature many well-known Magic: The Gathering characters, such as Gideon and Jace Beleren. You can check out a first look at Gideon from the animated series below:

Magic: The Gathering is coming to Netflix in the latter half of 2022! This animated series is a completely new story that features beloved characters like our friend Gideon here. Keep an eye out for the prequel novel, arriving alongside the first Netflix season. pic.twitter.com/zCQ8ZwI0wq — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) August 24, 2021

Gideon is one of Magic: The Gathering's core characters and has been a central part of many storylines over the game's 30 year history. Gideon is a hieromancer and planeswalker, meaning that he's capable of traveling to many of the planes where Magic: The Gathering takes place. Gideon is also a founding member of the Gatewatch, a group of planeswalkers who band together to face off against threats across the multiverse. Gideon serves as the moral center of the Gatewatch and is described for someone who "always stands up for what's right and just." Netflix also revealed that at least some of the show will be set of Ravnica, a planet-wide city and one of the most popular settings for the game.

During a brief video played during Wizards of the Coast's Magic Showcase, Routh noted that he is a major Magic: The Gathering fan who has been playing since he's 16 years old and has "too many cards." Routh previously voiced Ral in Magic: Arena, a digital version of the popular card game. You can check out Routh's thoughts on playing Gideon below:

Okay here's what we learned at Wizard's Magic: the Gathering Showcase 2021... First, Brandon Routh (Superman!) to play Gideon Jura. pic.twitter.com/V2urcnPqYD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 24, 2021

Magic: The Gathering will be released on Netflix in 2022.