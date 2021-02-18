Mario Golf: Super Rush Leak Reveals Unexpected Character

✖

Yesterday, a new Mario Golf game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- Mario Golf: Super Rush -- was revealed and now a possible new leak has revealed a character being added that nobody expected. In addition to Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Yoshi, and the other characters already revealed, it looks like players will be able to take to the green with King Bob-omb, or at least that's what the official Nintendo website suggests.

According to the Nintendo website's listing for the game, “King Bob-omb can pelt the course with bombs.” Now, this doesn't outright confirm the character will be a playable character, but it's what it suggests. If King Bob-omb is in the game, it will be his playable debut for the sub-series, and one of the few times he's been playable at all.

For those that don't know: King Bob-omb -- sometimes referred to as the Big Bob-omb -- debuted back in Super Mario 64 on Nintendo 64 as the game's first boss fight. Since then, he's popped as a boss fight in other Mario games, both mainline and spin-offs, but he's never been a playable character in anything but Mario Kart Tour.

At the moment of publishing, the mention of King Bob-omb has been removed from the site and Nintendo hasn't commented on the apparent leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, don't expect it to change. If Nintendo wanted to comment, it would have when it scrubbed the information.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is set to release worldwide on June 25, priced at $60, and via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Pre-orders are live at Best Buy now. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch of the exclusive:

"Hit the green with up to four players locally or online and golf with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters. Modes range from Standard Golf to the energetic Speed Golf and an RPG-like golf adventure in story mode. Intuitive motion or button controls, a shot gauge that adapts to the curve of the course, and other new features make it easy for both new players and seasoned pros to drive and putt with power."

