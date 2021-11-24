Massive Mario Golf: Super Rush 4.0.0. Update Live, Adding New Characters, Courses, and Modes

Mario Golf: Super Rush has gotten a brand-new update on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 4.0.0. This one is a pretty big one, adding two new playable characters, new courses, and new modes! Most notably, players will now be able to play as Wiggler and Shy Guy. When Super Rush launched last summer, some players felt that the game was lacking in content. Over the last few months, Nintendo has been rectifying that, and this final free update should give players quite a bit extra to dig into! Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 4.0.0 (Released November 23, 2021)

Added Playable Character, “Wiggler” Wiggler has been added as a playable character playable inmatches. He is a power-type character that uses his long body to sendthe ball farther.

When he uses a Special Shot or isattacked, he will become enraged and power up for a certain amount of time: Ball flight distance increases by 1.1 times. In “Speed Golf”, in addition to distance, running speed andSpecial Dash speed will be enhanced by 1.25 times. In addition, theSpecial Dash will change from a straight shot to a special shot thathits the ground and sends out a shockwave.

and power up for a certain amount of time: His Special Shot has the effect of blowing away balls from itspoint of impact, as well as the surrounding area, due to the impact ofthe berries that are launched with it.

Added Playable Character “Shy Guy” Shy Guy has been added as a playable character to choose from inMatches. He is a well-balanced, all-around character that is easy touse in any situation.

His Special Dash uses the help of the Fly Guys to keep himflying until his gauge runs out, or a button is pressed. Use it at theright time to get an advantage over your opponent.

His Special Shot has the effect of blowing away balls around its point of impact.

Added Golf Course, “Shelltop Sanctuary” Added the full course “Shelltop Sanctuary”, made entirely of short holes.

Shelltop Sanctuary, where Cheep Cheeps fly to and fro, is a short course with all of its 18 holes being Par 3.

Two difficulty levels can be selected: “Amateur”, and “Pro”.Switching between them will greatly change the location of the green.

Added Golf Course, “All-Star Summit” Added the full course “All-Star Summit”, which uses illustrations of Mario and others as a motif.

This course features familiar characters, and the design of thegreen and the bunkers is different from other courses, so you can enjoyemploying a different kind of strategy.

The brick blocks strewn throughout the course can be broken byhitting them with a shot, or special dash. Break them to acquire coinsthat refill your Energy.

Get on top of the clouds found on the course to travel to opposite banks, or acquire Star Coins to fully charge your Energy.

Added New Mode, “Target Golf” A new mode that allows you to play with just tee shots, without needing to know the detailed rules of golf.

Players take turns shooting a total of five balls at a circulartarget, competing for the highest score based on points awardedaccording to the position they hit. The closer the ball is to the centerof the target, the higher the score will.If another player scores inan area first, however, the area will not be scored until the boardresets. During play, ball types can change, and high-scoring targetsappear that offer a chance for reversal.

Can be played with Motion Controls.

In the Play Golf menu, you can play againstfour other players with a single Joy-Con on a single Nintendo Switch.You can also play against four other players in Local Play and Online Play .

menu, you can play againstfour other players with a single Joy-Con on a single Nintendo Switch.You can also play against four other players in and . In the Solo Challenge menu, you can also play the single player challenge content Solo Score Challenge, Target Golf.The challenge is to see how many points you can score before you missthree times, while the ball type and wind direction changes.

Added New Mode, “One-On, One-Putt” One-On, One-Putt has been added to Solo Score Challenge ,a mode where you must hit the green on the first swing and then puttinto the cup on the second swing. The first shot must be on the greenand the second shot must be in the cup.

has been added to ,a mode where you must hit the green on the first swing and then puttinto the cup on the second swing. The first shot must be on the greenand the second shot must be in the cup. You can play this mode on New Donk City and Shelltop Sanctuary, which consist of short courses only, in Amateur and Pro configurations, respectively. In Shelltop Sanctuary, there is a Special difficulty level that requires you to use a special club for each hole.

Game Balance Adjustments Changed the amount of Energy Gauge recovered when obtaining coins from 1% to 4%.

Adjusted the number of coins that drop around you when you are attacked.

When attacking another player with Special Dash, the coins dropped by the opponent will now be automatically collected.

Stamina consumption when dashing with the B button has been reduced.

When Stamina has completely depleted and the B button is beingheld down, after a fixed amount of time, Stamina will recover and theplayer can start dashing again, even if the B button is continuouslyheld down.

CPUs now aim more to collect the Coins and Hearts on the course than before.

CPUs will now aim Special Shots and Special Dashes at other players more than before.

General Medals are now displayed on the Main Menu, which allow you to check your completion of challenges and achievements.

are now displayed on the Main Menu, which allow you to check your completion of challenges and achievements. A guide explaining how to play will now display every time at the start of using Motion Controls.

Spin will no longer be added after Pin Shots, and Flag Shots.

Adjusted the positioning of some of the garbage cans and benches in New Donk City .

. Fixed an issue where Wario’s Special Dash would sometimes hit an invisible wall above other players while going airborne.

Fixed additional issues to improve playability and game balance.

Now that the game is “complete,” it will be interesting to see what fans think! Of course, this update comes just as the holiday season approaches, and it could make Mario Golf: Super Rush a more appealing option to give to friends or relatives. Readers still on the fence about the game can learn more by checking out our review, as well as all of our previous coverage, right here.

What do you think of this update for Mario Golf: Super Rush? Are you happy with version 4.0.0? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!