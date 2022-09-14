Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals Booster Course DLC Wave 3 Release Window

Nintendo has revealed when the next wave of DLC will be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of its ongoing Booster Course Pass. Earlier this year, Nintendo began adding more tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to help extend the game's lifespan even further. And while two of these add-on track waves have arrived so far, we now have a better idea of when the third round of tracks will be coming to the popular Switch game.

Disclosed as part of the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, it was confirmed that Wave 3 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass will arrive at some point this holiday season. Much like previous waves, eight new tracks in total will come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of this DLC drop. And while we don't yet know what all of these tracks will be, Nintendo has confirmed two right now. The first is Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and the second happens to be Peach Gardens, which appeared in Mario Kart DS.

Rev up those engines, because more courses are cruising over to the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC on #NintendoSwitch this holiday!



Wave 3 features eight tracks, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/xBl9QwZFfw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

In total, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is set to gain 48 new tracks in total that will arrive over the course of 2022 and 2023. Currently, 16 new courses have been added to the game that are playable right now with eight more planned to join before this year wraps up. Clearly, this indicates that the other 24 will join Mario Kart 8 Deluxe throughout the course of 2023, although Nintendo has yet to outline specific launch windows for Wave 4, Wave 5, and Wave 6.

As a reminder, the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can either be purchased outright via the Switch eShop or it can be accessed via your Nintendo Switch Online membership. That being said, only the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online gives subscribers free access to the Booster Course Pass, which means those that are subbed to the baseline version of the service won't be able to download these tracks for themselves.

Are you looking forward to the next round of courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for yourself? And which levels are you hoping to see join the game in the future? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.