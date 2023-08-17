Nintendo Teasing New Mario Kart Track

Before the end of 2023, Nintendo will release the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, adding eight more tracks to the game. The Booster Course Pass DLC has featured a mix of new and returning tracks from the series, including tracks that debuted in Mario Kart Tour. These tracks have been based on real-world locations, and Nintendo has released a teaser for a new one that will make its debut in Mario Kart Tour before (presumably) appearing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The image in question features Mario and Luigi "enjoying some authentic local cuisine" in Madrid, Spain.

Nintendo released the promotional art via Mario Kart Tour's official Twitter account, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Here's a sneak peek of what's to come in #MarioKartTour! Mario and Luigi went ahead to explore where we're going next and they sent some wonderful pictures! It looks like they're enjoying some authentic local cuisine in a big open square. pic.twitter.com/pqZz7izD25 — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 17, 2023

Prior to Mario Kart Tour, the series had predominantly focused on locations from the world of Nintendo. Since debuting in 2019, Mario Kart Tour has given us tracks based on areas like Vancouver, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Bangkok. Madrid should make a great addition to that line-up, and it will be interesting to see how it gets adapted to the world of Mario Kart. From the teaser art, it's safe to presume Madrid's Plaza Mayor will be highlighted in the track. Hopefully Nintendo won't keep us waiting long for more details!

Some Mario Kart Tour fans have expressed concern that the Madrid track will be the final new one added to the game. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass coming to an end, it would make sense if new content started to wind down for Mario Kart Tour, as well. That's all just speculation, and it's possible that Nintendo could extend the Booster Course Pass, or release a second one! There's simply no way of knowing at this point, especially since Nintendo has indicated that we won't see a new Mario Kart released until the company's next console. Whatever the future might hold, at least Mario Kart fans have something exciting to look forward to when the Madrid track makes its debut!

