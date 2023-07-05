Mario Kart is Apparently the Reason We Don't Have a New F-Zero

When it comes to Nintendo franchises, the company usually doesn't keep fans waiting too long between new entries; however, the same can't be said for F-Zero. It's been 19 years since F-Zero GP Legend released in North America, and F-Zero Climax, a game that debuted in Japan that same year, has never been localized. During a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle, F-Zero artist and retired Nintendo employee Takaya Imamura was asked about the series as a whole, and why it's been left behind. Interestingly enough, Imamura says that the reason can be attributed to another racing franchise: Mario Kart!

"I think it's because Mario Kart is Nintendo's most popular racing game, and a new F-Zero would cost a fortune," said Imamura.

While F-Zero and Mario Kart are incredibly different franchises, Nintendo tends to be very careful about not releasing competing software. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling video game on Switch, yet Nintendo has avoided releasing a direct sequel. As Imamura notes, cost could also be a factor, as F-Zero has historically not been a big seller for the company. Back in 2021, Imamura was asked about the series in an interview with IGN, and noted that "without a grand new idea, it's hard to bring it back."

Over the last few years, Nintendo has been making a greater effort to bring back games released on the GameCube. Titles like Metroid Prime, Pikmin, and Super Mario Sunshine have gotten a second opportunity to find an audience on Nintendo Switch. Rumors have been circulating for some time now that F-Zero GX could receive a similar treatment, in the form of an HD remake or remaster. That would be a much cheaper way for Nintendo to bring back the series, but it remains to be seen whether those rumors will pan out. For now, fans will just have to settle for the F-Zero references in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

