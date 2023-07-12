Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 5 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's highly-anticipated Booster Course Pass Wave 5 DLC is now available, bringing eight new tracks to the game, as well as three additional racers. Players can now choose to race as Kamek, Petey Piranha, and Wiggler, while checking out tracks such as Daisy Cruiser, Koopa Cape, and Vancouver Velocity. Additionally, Nintendo has made some changes to the way that Red Shells work in the game, and players can look forward to several bug fixes, as well. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 2.4.0 (Released July 11, 2023)

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 5 (two cups, eight courses, and three characters).

General

Improved the performance of some characters and vehicle customizations.

Adjusted the invincibility time of some characters.

Adjusted random item selection method in races where Custom Items is set, for when there are four players or less.

Expanded range for when a warning displays when a Red Shell or Spiny Shell approaches from behind.

Made it so that warnings about a Red Shell or Spiny Shell will be displayed with priority over other warnings.

Made it so that a warning is not displayed when a Red Shell is targeting opponents.

Made it so that L/R button operation on the class selection screen and course selection screen in the Grand Prix can be conducted on touchscreen as well.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc races in Worldwide and Regional settings.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where a communication error occurs when a character catches a boomerang at the same time that a Boo brings an item.

Fixed an issue where, when equipping an item and catching a boomerang at the same time, the player could not throw that item.

Fixed an issue where the graph for the Mii Heavy weight class's parameters didn't match the actual abilities.

Fixed an issue where a warning would not appear when an opponent used a Bullet Bill in online matches.

Made it so the kart doesn't spin or crash when running into an obstruction if the player uses a Super Star, Bullet Bill or Boo at that same time.

Fixed an issue where the kart would get stuck between a cliff and small mushroom and be unable to move in Wii Mushroom Gorge.

Fixed an issue where the player would go off the course when transformed as Bullet Bill right in front of the goal in GBA Riverside Park.

Following Wave 5, there's just one more wave that will be released as part of the Booster Course Pass DLC. Nintendo has already revealed that the sixth wave will be dropping before the end of 2023, so Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans can look forward to seeing even more new and returning courses over the next few months. It seems we probably won't be seeing a wholly new Mario Kart game until the next Nintendo console releases, so hopefully this will help to tide fans over in the meantime!

