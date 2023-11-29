Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gets New Nintendo Switch Update

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch got its last major update earlier in the month alongside the release of the final wave of DLC from the Booster Course Pass. Aside from enabling support for that DLC that included new courses, characters, and more, the same update also added things like a music picker where people can listen to their favorite songs on demand. It follows then that after an update that big, the newest one that's been released as of this week is a bit lighter with only a couple of bug-focused changes to speak of.

The update in question was released on November 28th with a new set of patch notes released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players to look over. All of the changes made deal exclusively with issues as opposed to new content, and you can check out the patch notes for yourself below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Patch Notes for November 28th Update

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to acquire a strong item even though they did not take an Item Box by stopping or going in reverse during a race, or take an item countless times from an Item Box in same location, when the communication is unstable during an online match.

Fixed an issue where the glider did not open when getting on a glide ramp that is past the suspension bridge in Tour Vancouver Velocity.

Fixed an issue where the player might fall into a crevice in the cliff and not be able to move in Tour Rome Avanti.

Fixed an issue where the player would be floating in mid-air after driving out of the course without being carried back in by Lakitu in GC DK Mountain.

Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not be able to move when riding on the statues in Wii Daisy Circuit.

Fixed an issue where actions and expressions did not match for some characters that were added in the Booster Course Pass.

Fixed an issue where a Mii's head would get extremely large or small when playing the highlight reel.

What's Next for Mario Kart?

By May 2024, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have been out for 10 years, and considering how it's still getting updates like this one, it looks like support for the game isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

But there are also rumors going around regarding what's next for the series. Supposedly, what's next is a game currently being referred to as "Mario Kart X." It's a Mario Kart game that's supposedly releasing in 2025, and if those rumors about it turn out to be true, it may be one of Nintendo's most expensive games it's worked on.

One detail we know is far from a rumor, however, is that Bandai Namco and Nintendo are working closer than before now. Bandai Namco helped Nintendo develop Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and just this month, the company formalized that work by announcing Studio 2 and Studio S with a commitment to continue working with Nintendo on its games.