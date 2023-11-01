Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Final Wave of Booster Course Pass DLC Revealed

Mario Kart 8's six-wave run of DLC courses added via the Booster Course Pass is coming to an end soon with Nintendo announcing this week that the sixth and final wave will release on November 9th. Like other waves of DLC before it, this one will add several new courses to the game as well as some extra characters from across different Mario Kart games. To help close out the DLC, this final wave will also introduce more Mii Racing Suits for custom characters as well as a music player that'll let you listen to music from different courses.

The final wave of the Booster Course Pass will be centered around the Acorn Cup and the Spiny Cup with eight additional courses coming in just over a week. Those who've kept their eyes on leaks and theories about what'd be added may not be surprised by the additions, but whether that describers you or you've kept out of the spoilers, we now officially know what courses will be added.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6

Included in the sixth wave of DLC from the Booster Course Pass are the Tour Rome Avanti from Mario Kart Tour, the fan-favorite DK Mountain from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii, and Piranha Plant Cove from Mario Kart Tour. Those will all be part of the Acorn Cup, and in the Spiny Cup, we'll see Nintendo add Tour Madrid Drive from Mario Kart Tour, Rosalina's Ice World from Mario Kart 7, Bowser Castle 3 from Super Mario Kart that released way back on the SNES, and the Mario Kart Wii version of Rainbow Road.

With these new courses added, it'll bring the total number of tracks Mario Kart players can race on to 96 courses. Nintendo noted in its announcement that 48 courses in total were added to the game through the Booster Course Pass DLC, so the pass itself doubled the courses in the game.

Other Booster Course Pass Wave 6 Features

In addition to these eight courses, four new characters will be added to the game for players to pick from. Those include Diddy Kong and Funky Kong who were first available in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! and Mario Kart Wii, respectively, as well as Pauline and Peachette from Mario Kart Tour. If you'd prefer to keep using your Mii Racer instead, you can now equip them with one of 16 new Mii Racing Suits, Nintendo also said that a bonus suit has been added that's only accessible via a Daisy Amiibo.

And finally, there's the new music player. This feature can be found from the main menu in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down by the Amiibo options and other selections. You'll find the music from different courses there.

The final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass arrives on November 9th with all of these features and new additions included.