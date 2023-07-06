Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals Booster Course Pass Wave 5 DLC Release Date

Nintendo has today announced when Wave 5 of its ongoing Booster Course Pass DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be rolling out. This past month during its latest Direct, Nintendo gave fans a brief tease of the stages and new characters that Wave 5 would bring with it to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And while a launch date wasn't shared at that time, it's now known that the latest add-on for the ever-popular kart racer will be dropping next week.

Unveiled alongside a new trailer, Nintendo confirmed that Wave 5 of its DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will release on Wednesday, July 12. Just like the previous Waves, eight new courses will be included in Wave 5 and include Koopa Cope (Mario Kart Wii), Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash), and Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit) to name a few. Likely the most notable new track in Wave 5, though, is that of Squeaky Clean Sprint, which is a completely new course to the Mario Kart series. This track sees players racing through a massive bathroom, which is kind of gross when you think about it.

Outside of featuring new tracks to race on, Wave 5 of the Booster Course Pass will also be bringing three new characters to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These characters include Wiggler, Peter Piranha, and Kamek, all of which have appeared in previous Mario Kart games. All in all, Wave 5 is likely the biggest one that we've seen so far when it comes to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's ongoing DLC offering. So if you've been holding off on picking up this expansion for yourself, now might finally be the time to take the plunge.

As a reminder, the Booster Course Pass itself retails for $24.99 and is also available to access for "free" to those who are subscribed to the Expansion Pak tier of Nintendo Switch Online. In total, there are six Waves planned to come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of this Booster Course Pass, with Wave 6 tentatively set to release before 2023 comes to a close. Currently, it's not known what Wave 6 will have in store, but these answers should come about in the weeks and months ahead.