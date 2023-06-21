Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals New Track and Racers

During today's Nintendo Direct, new information was revealed about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC. Wave 5 of the DLC will feature a trio of returning characters from past Mario Kart games, including Petey Piranha (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!), Wiggler (Mario Kart 7), and Kamek (Mario Kart Tour). The DLC will also include a brand-new track that has not appeared in any previous Mario Kart game, Squeaky Clean Sprint. Unfortunately, Nintendo did not reveal any of the additional tracks that will appear, or a firm release date.

A trailer for the new DLC wave can be found below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, selling more than 50 million copies on the platform. The game released on the system more than six years ago, and actually debuted on Wii U back in 2014. Fans of the series begged for years to see a new Mario Kart game released on Switch, but the Booster Course Pass has helped to fill the void. The DLC will offer six waves of content in total, and four have been released thus far. The majority of the waves have focused on new tracks, but Wave 4 introduced the first new character for the game, Birdo. At the time, Nintendo teased that more new characters would be released, and it seems Wave 5 is doing just that in a big way!

The Booster Course Pass is available for purchase for $24.99 on the eShop, but it's also included as a free download to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Each DLC wave has included eight tracks in total, offering a mix of returning tracks from past console games, as well as those that debuted in the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. The sixth and final wave of DLC is supposed to release this year, and Nintendo has stated that Wave 5 is coming this summer. For now, fans of the racing game will just have to wait patiently to see when Nintendo makes another announcement!

