New Mario Kart 8 News Has Fans Worried About Mario Kart 9

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become the best-selling entry in the history of the series. With 38.74 million copies sold, the Nintendo Switch game has finally surpassed Mario Kart Wii‘s 37.38 million lifetime units. It’s an incredible sales figure for Nintendo, but not everyone is happy about the achievement. The game was released on Switch in 2017, but it first released on Wii U in 2014. That means Mario Kart fans haven’t gotten a truly new entry in seven years. That’s a pretty long time to wait, and fans are getting impatient for Mario Kart 9!

Of course, given the way Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell, it does seem a bit unlikely that we’ll see a follow-up anytime soon. A new game would undoubtedly sell well for Nintendo, but there isn’t a lot of incentive for the company to rush out Mario Kart 9. Following the sales announcement, many Mario Kart fans took to social media to share their disappointment about the continued wait for a new game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Mario Kart 9!

At least that would tide us over!

https://twitter.com/SquigglyGhost/status/1456361217170235395

Tour just isn’t cutting it.

https://twitter.com/The_Wolx/status/1456385321399169031

Wii U? What’s that?

https://twitter.com/BlueStar_Ubu/status/1456379686666358785

I think that’s the same year GTA VI is coming out.

https://twitter.com/CadwalderChris/status/1456378492208173064

Don’t keep us waiting, Nintendo!

https://twitter.com/JaayOnPC/status/1456373742322520068

Clearly, it could be worse…

https://twitter.com/xolta11/status/1456364043254603786

…F-Zero fans would even settle for more content in Mario Kart!

https://twitter.com/DarthPhazon/status/1456343273841250309

We can only hope.