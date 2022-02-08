Nintendo Switch Fans Think Mario Kart 9 Will Be Revealed at Upcoming Direct

Nintendo Switch owners are definitely starting to believe that the next installment in the Mario Kart series will be revealed at tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct presentation. Nintendo announced this morning that it will be holding its first Direct of 2022 on February 9th, where it will talk more about Switch titles coming to the platform this year. And while there’s no guarantee whatsoever that Mario Kart 9 will be shown off during this broadcast, fans are definitely trying to speak the announcement into reality.

Not long after Nintendo revealed that it would be holding a new Direct this morning, social media immediately began to explode with Switch fans making it known that they want to see Mario Kart 9. The term “Mario Kart 9” began trending quickly on Twitter, primarily due to the high volume of requests that fans had for Nintendo to unveil the project.

At this point in time, the reveal of Mario Kart 9 is starting to seem plausible. Not only have we heard countless rumors and reports about the game’s existence in recent months, but Mario Kart 8 was originally released all the way back in 2014. And while the Switch version of the game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, continues to sell at an incredibly high rate, it has been a long time since a new mainline installment in the series has come about. As such, perhaps these fan dreams and theories will end up coming true in the next day.

Do you think Nintendo will end up actually announcing Mario Kart 9 this week? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, be sure to keep reading onward if you’d like to see what some fans are saying about a potential Mario Kart appearance at tomorrow’s Direct.

