New Nintendo Direct Announced for This Week

After weeks of rumors suggesting that a new Nintendo Direct presentation could be coming soon, Nintendo itself has today confirmed those rumors. The Japanese video game publisher took to social media this morning to announce that the latest Direct presentation, and the first one of 2022, will be taking place tomorrow on Wednesday, February 9. And while we don’t currently know which games will be appearing during the presentation, it stands to reason that this could be a pretty major showcase.

Nintendo detailed today that this week’s Nintendo Direct will begin tomorrow at 2pm PT/5pm ET on YouTube and Twitch. This time around, the Direct is planned to last for 40 minutes in total and will center around “Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022.” This means that titles such as Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, and perhaps even Splatoon 3 will all make an appearance. However, just because games releasing in the first half of this year is said to be the focus, that doesn’t mean that Nintendo won’t also show what it has coming further down the pipeline.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.



📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2022

Perhaps the biggest game that many Nintendo fans are hoping to see during this Direct is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. When Nintendo last updated fans on the long-awaited sequel last summer, it was said to be releasing at some point in 2022. Whether this still rings true remains to be seen, but there is a chance that we could learn more about the project tomorrow.

One other game that might end up making an appearance is that of Mario Kart 9. Over the past month, rumors of the existence of a new Mario Kart game have started to gain a ton of steam. And while the game could very well now be in development, we’ll have to wait and see if Nintendo feels that now is the time to actually announce the title.

One other game that might end up making an appearance is that of Mario Kart 9. Over the past month, rumors of the existence of a new Mario Kart game have started to gain a ton of steam. And while the game could very well now be in development, we'll have to wait and see if Nintendo feels that now is the time to actually announce the title.