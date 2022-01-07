Mario Kart 9 Is Reportedly in Development and Rumored Release Date Revealed

Mario Kart 9, which is the unofficial title of the next installment in the long-running racing series, is reportedly now in development at Nintendo. In recent years, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch has continued to be one of the platform’s strongest selling titles, leading many to believe that Nintendo itself may not opt to develop a new entry in the franchise any time soon. Luckily, it sounds like that conjecture is wrong, at least according to one source.

In a new article from GamesIndustry.biz, a number of video game industry analysts shared their predictions for 2022. One of those analysts happened to be Dr. Serkan Toto from Kantan Games. In his latest round of expectations for 2022, Toto claimed that Nintendo is now working on a new Mario Kart title that we could begin to learn about as the year progresses. “I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could tease it this year,” Toto said. Further details on when Mario Kart 9 could actually launch weren’t clear, but based on this statement, it sounds like it might be a 2023 title for Nintendo.

It’s worth noting that Toto has shared a number of predictions like this in the past, some of which have not come true. And while he does seem to be speaking very definitively about the existence of Mario Kart 9, there’s always the chance that 2022 will come and go without an official reveal of the game. As such, take this report with a grain of salt for the time being.

Given the popularity of Mario Kart as a whole, it seems like only a matter of time until Nintendo does end up revealing the next title in the beloved kart racer franchise. Because of this, 2022 seems like as good of a time as any for Nintendo to finally confirm that it will be continuing Mario Kart with a new game in the future. When that potential reveal might happen remains to be seen, but we’ll keep you in the loop moving forward here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about the idea of Mario Kart 9 finally being in the works? And what is this “new twist” that you think the game might boast? Let me know your own predictions either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.