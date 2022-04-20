Mario Kart Tour Debuts New Course Based on Real-World Location

✖

The Mario Kart series has traditionally featured courses inspired by locations from Nintendo games. Mario Kart Tour has been an exception to that rule, offering courses based on actual locations around the world. Today, the game has debuted the latest, as part of the new Amsterdam Tour! As its name clearly implies, the Amsterdam Drift course allows players to race through the capital of the Netherlands. The new course has plenty of neat touches based on the actual city, including its majestic windmills. Of course, there are plenty of Mario elements as well, including some pesky Monty Moles that pop out!

A video showcasing the Amsterdam Drift course was shared on the game's official Twitter account prior to its release. That video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Yoshi Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Next up is the Amsterdam Tour! Race through the city on the new course, Amsterdam Drift! pic.twitter.com/0nuZGYeJPr — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) April 15, 2022

While Mario Kart Tour players can race through Amsterdam right now, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players on Switch will have to look on jealously! Mario Kart Tour offers a number of exclusive courses that have never been made available on console. That started to change last month with the release of the Booster Course Pass, which has added three courses from Mario Kart Tour, thus far: Paris Promenade, Tokyo Blur, and Ninja Hideaway. 40 more courses will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe over the coming months, many of which will likely come directly from Mario Kart Tour. As such, it's a safe bet that Amsterdam Drift will appear on Nintendo Switch at some point.

Until then, Amsterdam Drift will remain exclusive to Mario Kart players on mobile devices! There are a lot of gamers that simply don't care for mobile games, and Mario Kart Tour is definitely an acquired taste. However, the mobile game has resulted in a number of excellent new Mario Kart courses, and it's great that console players are finally getting a chance to appreciate them. It's hard to say if Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass will convince anyone to give Mario Kart Tour a try if they haven't already, but clearly some fans have been missing out!

Have you checked out Amsterdam Drift in Mario Kart Tour yet? What do you think of the game's newest track? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!