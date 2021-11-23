Mario Movie Producer Confirms Chris Pratt Won’t Do Italian Accent

Ever since Chris Pratt was announced to be playing Mario in the upcoming Super Mario movie that is releasing in 2022, fans have been wondering how his own adaptation of the character will sound. And while we have yet to hear Pratt’s take on Mario in an official capacity just yet, one of the primary producers on the film has confirmed that he’ll be sounding quite different when compared to the character’s iconic voice that has been heard in numerous video games over the years.

Speaking to toofab in a recent interview, Illumination Entertainment producer Chris Meledandri, who is one of the leads of the upcoming Mario Bros. animated film, confirmed that Pratt is going to be using his own unique voice for Mario. Although he didn’t say much about what Pratt’s version will sound like, Meledandri said that he’s incredibly happy with how it has turned out. “All I can tell you is the voice that he’s doing for us, and Mario, is phenomenal. Yeah, I can’t wait for people to hear it,” Melandari said.

Speaking more to this disparity between how Mario will be portrayed in the movie compared to the video games, Meledandri said that the reason for the voice being different is something that the film actually touches on. “We cover it in the movie. So you’ll see we definitely nod to that,” he explained. He also specified that the “tenor” of Pratt’s voice work as Mario is greatly different in the Super Mario movie, indicating that Pratt’s own version likely won’t have a whole lot in common whatsoever with the video game version of the character.

At this point in time, much of the forthcoming Super Mario movie remains shrouded in mystery. While Nintendo and Illimunation have announced the cast that will be involved with the film, we have yet to see a trailer or any accompanying footage. Given that the movie is set to hit theaters in December 2022, though, there’s a good chance that more information will start coming about soon enough.

How do you feel about Pratt completely changing the voice of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario movie? Do you think this change will be for the best, or will it result in disaster? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.